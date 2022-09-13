NHM employees seek regular jobs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 12

National Health Mission (NHM) employees today staged a protest outside the office of the Civil Surgeon, demanding regularisation of their services.

“Doctors, paramedics, office staff and nurses working under the NHM in the Health Department have been managing with minimal salaries for the past 15 years. AAP leaders had promised to regularise their jobs, keeping in view their hard work during the pandemic. However, after the formation of the government, they seem to have forgotten their promise,” Kiranjeet Kaur, president of the NHM Employees Union, said.