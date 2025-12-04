DT
NHM employees stage massive protest at Ludhiana Civil Surgeon office, demand 2-month salary

NHM employees stage massive protest at Ludhiana Civil Surgeon office, demand 2-month salary

Stir enters third day

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:24 AM Dec 04, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
National Health Mission employees hold placards during the protest at the Civil Surgeon office in favour of their pending demands in Ludhiana on Wednesday. PHOTO: INDERJEET VERMA
The strike, called by National Health Mission (NHM) employees across Punjab, entered its third day today. The employees, who have been working in the Health Department for a long time, are protesting under the programme outlined by the NHM Employees Union, Punjab. The purpose of the protest is to convey their demands to the government and secure the immediate release of their salaries of two months.

All employees of the Health Department in Kapurthala held a protest at the Civil Surgeon’s office and raised slogans against the state government. The employees, who are enduring mental distress due to the non-release of their salaries, also claimed that if they could collectively help form the ‘jharoo’ government, they also have the power to scatter the broom (dismantle the government) in view of such anti-employee behaviour.

The employees challenged the government that if their rightful demands were not addressed, then the NHM employees would give the government a befitting reply in the upcoming election.

Ram Singh, general secretary of the union in Punjab, stated that the National Health Mission employees had completely shut down all types of online and offline reporting, daily OPD and other department works.

Sharanjit Kaur, district leader of the ANM Union, said that the vaccination programme was completely boycotted today to protest against the government’s attitude. She demanded that the employees’ salaries be released by the fifth of every month.

A warning was also given that the struggle would be intensified if this demand was not met. She stated that the Aam Aadmi Party’s government, which made big promises before coming to power, was not only seen backing out of its commitments, but also proving to be a failure on every front by not releasing employees’ salaries and ignoring key demands.

