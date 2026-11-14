NHM staff threaten indefinite stir outside Punjab Health Minister’s residence

As National Health Mission (NHM) employees continued their statewide strike, Ludhiana staffers staged a protest at the Civil Surgeon’s office over their long-pending demands.

A meeting of the Employees’ Welfare Committee is scheduled for November 17 to take a call on further course of action.

The employees warned that they will intensify their agitation and stage an indefinite sit-in outside the Health Minister’s residence if the meeting failed to find a concrete solution to their long-pending demands.

Union leaders said employees had been raising their demands with the state government and senior Health Department officials for a long time. Despite several meetings and assurances from the state government, no concrete steps had been taken to address their concerns, they alleged.

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The protesters claimed the government had earlier assured them that an Employees’ Welfare Committee would be formed to examine their issues and work towards a permanent solution. However, a lack of progress had added to the resentment among employees.

The union leaders said scheduling of the November 17 meeting had raised fresh hopes among NHM employees, who expected the government to take concrete decisions rather than offer another round of assurances.

They urged the authorities to address their demands through a time-bound process. The leaders warned that failure to reach a satisfactory outcome at the meeting would force the union to intensify its agitation.