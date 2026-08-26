NHM workers in Ludhiana extend strike till Sept 2 as govt postpones meeting

The ongoing pen-down and computer shutdown strike launched by National Health Mission (NHM) employees across Punjab has been extended till September 2. The decision was taken by the protesters after the state government postponed its scheduled meeting with the employees’ union to September 2.

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Union leaders said they had written a formal letter to the Director, NHM, Punjab, on Tuesday to notify the office regarding the extension of their strike. Originally, a panel meeting with the Health Minister was planned for July 24, but was rescheduled for July 28. The union had announced that the strike would continue until the meeting took place. With the latest postponement, the agitation has been prolonged further.

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During the strike, the union has allowed exemptions for certain employee-related tasks. These include preparation and submission of pay bills for staff and ASHA workers to the treasury office, processing pending leave and transfer requests, handling court cases related to the demand for equal pay for equal work. All other duties including online and offline reporting, meetings and training sessions remain completely suspended.

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Major demands of the protesting employees include equal pay for equal work, raising the retirement age to 62 years, implementation of a loyalty bonus, introduction of gratuity benefits post-retirement and timely release of salaries by the 5th of every month.

Union leaders warned that if their demands were not met, they would stage a protest in the first week of September at the NHM MD’s office in Chandigarh, and hold an agitation against the Health and Finance Ministers.