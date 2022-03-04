Nigerian gets 12-year RI for drug smuggling

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, march 3

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Amrinder Pal Singh has convicted a Nigerian national Tobbi Moise (45), at present resident of Nowada Housing Complex, Uttam Nagar, West Delhi, for narcotics smuggling. He was in possession of huge quantity of heroin when arrested.

Moise was sentenced to 12 years rigorous imprisonment (RI). A fine of Rs1 lakh was also imposed on him. Delivering the verdict, the court held that the prosecution had successfully proved charges levelled against the convict beyond any doubt. So, he did not deserve any leniency, the court observed. According to the prosecution, a police party, was present near the Neelon canal bridge. The convict carrying a bag on his shoulder alighted from a bus coming from Chandigarh and started proceeding towards Neelon Khurd village.

On seeing the police party the convict tried to turn back. On suspicion, the police party stopped him. During search 1.5 kg of heroin and 15 gm of cocaine was recovered from convict. A case was registered against him on November 25, 2018, at the Samrala police station. After appreciating evidence on record, the court found him guilty. —