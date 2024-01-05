Night shelters: Blanket woes yet to be resolved

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, January 4

Amid the plummeting temperature and severely cold conditions, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has been unsuccessful in setting up an alternative night shelter near the Clock Tower and railway station in the city. Moreover, a night shelter at Dairy Complex in Haibowal in Zone D and another one located near Vishwakarma Chowk in Zone C are waiting for new blankets and proper bedding.

It is learnt that the night shelter at Dairy Complex, Haibowal, has not received new blankets. Upon enquiry, an MC employee acknowledged that no new blankets have been provided this season. The approximately 15-20 homeless individuals arriving every night to sleep at the shelter are compelled to use old and stained blankets, which remain unwashed as there is no facility to get used blankets washed or dry-cleaned.

The situation is similar at the MC's night shelter near Vishwakarma Chowk, where new blankets are yet to be provided. An MC employee revealed that discussions had been held over the provision of new blankets, but no new blankets have reached this night shelter and their wait continues. On an average, around 20 homeless persons come to sleep at this night shelter everyday.

Earlier, an NGO had donated 50 blankets to the MC's night shelter at Moti Nagar near Cheema Chowk. An employee there said that an average of 50 people visit this night shelter every night, and there is a pressing need for new blankets. According to the information available, when the needy visit this night shelter to sleep, they request that they be provided more than one blanket due to extremely cold weather conditions.

However, due to the shortage of blankets, they are provided with only one. The old and stained blankets at this night shelter have never been washed or dry-cleaned.

After the closure of the unsafe night shelter near Clock Tower in Zone A area last year, no alternative night shelter has been established.

A resident of the area, Jagjeet Singh, said that it is the responsibility of the civic body to set up an alternative night shelter near the railway station and Clock Tower, given that a large number of homeless people used to come to the now-closed night shelter near Clock Tower.

A number of homeless people still sleep in the open near Guru Nanak Stadium and many other locations in the city. MC's Joint Commissioner, Kulpreet Singh said that new blankets would soon be supplied to the night shleters in the city.