Nihang found murdered, 2 booked

Our Correspondent

Doraha, September 1

A nihang was found murdered with sharp weapons in his ‘kutiya’ near here early this morning.

A case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered against two persons at the Doraha police station. The police are working on different angles to trace the whereabouts of the two suspects.

The nihang has been identified as Gurmail Singh (50). He used to stay in his kutiya and was being served food by local residents. A resident, Harjinder Singh, went to offer tea to him early on Thursday morning and found his body lying in a pool of blood. He informed other residents about the matter, following which the police reached the spot.

Payal DSP Harsimrat Chettra said the nihang used to stay alone in his hut and was served food by the people.

“He was killed on Wednesday night with sharp weapons. Last night, two persons came to him and stayed at his place. A case has been registered against the duo, Amandeep Singh and Kuldeep Singh. Their whereabouts and the reason for the murder are yet to be ascertained. The nihang was a native of Nabha and was staying here for quite some time. The culprits will be arrested soon,” the DSP said.

