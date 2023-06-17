Nihang hacked to death, 2 held

Ludhiana, June 16
A Nihang Sikh was hacked to death in the Daba area on Thursday night. The police said two assailants attacked the victim, identified as Baldev Singh alias Jassa (30), with swords and other sharp weapons. He died on the spot. On Friday, the police arrested two accused identified as Prince (20) of New Shimlapuri and Ankit (20) of Gill Colony.
The deceased used to work as a driver and was on his way to see a doctor. When he reached Sua Road, the assailants attacked him with sharp weapons on his head and forehead. A brawl took place between Baldev and both the accused a few days ago when Baldev and his associates had organised a chabeel. Baldev had then attacked them with a stick. The family suspects that the accused killed Baldev to take revenge of that incident.
