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Home / Ludhiana / Nihang stabbed to death over minor dispute at gurdwara

Nihang stabbed to death over minor dispute at gurdwara

Suspect, also a Nihang, nabbed; probe on, say police

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:23 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Police delaying arrest of suspects, alleges deceased’s father. File
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A minor dispute during a religious congregation at a village gurdwara turned fatal on Miri Piri Diwas when a Nihang Sikh affiliated with the Dal Panth attacked another Nihang on the neck with a kirpan following a heated exchange. The critically injured youth was declared dead at a hospital. The Dehlon police on Monday registered a murder case and arrested the suspect.

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In his complaint, Jasvir Singh, a resident of Paddi village in Dehlon, who serves as a granthi at the village gurdwara, stated that the bhog of an Akhand Path Sahib was being performed in connection with Miri Piri Diwas. A large number of devotees from the village and outside, including Nihangs associated with the Dal Panth, were present.

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According to the complaint, around 9 pm a Nihang, Sonu, was allegedly hurling loud abuses while going towards the langar hall. It enraged Sohan Singh, a Dal Panth-linked Nihang from Fatehabad in Haryana, who struck Sonu on the neck with a kirpan after heated exchange of words. The attack was so severe that Sonu collapsed on the spot, drenched in blood. Those present rushed him to Sidhu Hospital in Doraha, where doctors declared him dead after examination.

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On receiving information, the Dehlon police reached the scene, collected evidence and launched a probe. On the basis of the complaint, a case of murder under Section 103 of the BNS was registered and Sohan was arrested. The investigation was being conducted by ASI Vijay Kumar.

The police said every aspect of the incident was being probed. Statements of witnesses present at the scene were being recorded and efforts were on to ascertain the reason behind the dispute that escalated into a clash in moments. The CCTV footage is also being examined.

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