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Home / Ludhiana / Nihangs block road in Ludhiana, seek justice over ‘suspicious’ death of peer

Nihangs block road in Ludhiana, seek justice over ‘suspicious’ death of peer

Board of doctors declared it natural, not murder: Ludhiana DCP

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:52 AM Jul 14, 2026 IST
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Protesters talk to police personnel during a demonstration outside the Mini Secretariat in Ludhiana on Monday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
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Agitated Nihangs blocked Ferozepur Road outside the Mini Secretariat here on Monday, bringing traffic to a complete halt on both sides of the busy stretch.

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The protesters demanded justice for what they said was “suspicious” death of Nihang Fateh Singh, alias Raghbir Singh. The protesters sat in the middle of the road for nearly four hours, causing inconvenience to commuters.

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The police, however, asserted that a board of doctors had already classified Fateh Singh’s death as “natural, and not a murder.

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The protesting Nihangs said the demonstration pertained to the “murder” of Fateh Singh that took place in October 2023. They said Fateh Singh’s body, with its hands chopped, was found in an abandoned plot on Pakhowal Road.

Despite the passage of considerable time, the police had failed to take any concrete action in the case and the accused had not even been identified, the protesters said. They added they had repeatedly approached the police and administration for justice, but their pleas were not being heard.

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The protesters warned to continue the agitation and choke the road until the police assured to arrest the culprits.

Internal roads in Ghumar Mandi, and near Aarti Chowk and Bhai Bala Chowk are saw huge traffic jams. The police provided diversions to keep the traffic moving.

Harpal Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP Crime), confirmed the body was found in an abandoned plot, but asserted a postmortem conducted by a board of doctors had found the death was natural and there were no sharp injuries on the body.

On the chopped hands, the DCP said body was decomposed and stray dogs might have gnawed on the body. “The victim was not murdered. We are trying to convince the protesters to see the report by doctors, which can’t lie,” added DCP Singh.

Additional DCP Sameer Verma, who was part of a special investigation team (SIT) that probed the case, said that autopsy had confirmed it was not a murder case. He claimed the protesters lifted the sit-in after they were convinced.

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