Niharika, Tarandeep shine in GNIMT annual sports day in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 28

Guru Nanak Institute of Management and Technology, (GNIMT), Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town, Ludhiana, celebrated its annual sports day on Monday.

Students took active part in various events, including long, high and triple jumps and shot-put, group events (relays), lemon race, sack race and tug of war. Dr Munish Kapila, associate professor-cum-sports officer, coordinated the event and made all efforts to make the event a grand success.

During the opening ceremony, Dr Sandhya Mehta, principal, GNIMT, said sports was an essential part in the growth of students, especially those who were having an aptitude for sports. Dr (Col) HS Singha, director, GNIMT, emphasised on the importance of sports. The ‘Best athlete women’ title is bagged by Niharika of BCA VI; ‘Best athlete men’ is bagged by Tarandeep Singh of BBA IV. Overall trophy is bagged by students of BBA-II and the Best class Ist runner-up is bagged by students of MBA IV and BBA IV.

Results

Boys’ section — 100m race: Tarandeep Singh first, Akash Kumar second and Gagandeep Singh third; 200m race: Gagandeep Singh first, Suraj Singh second and Tarandeep Singh and Shivam Sehgal third; 400m race: Tarandeep Singh first, Anmoldeep Singh second and Abhay Kumar third; Long jump: Tarandeep Singh first, Akash Kumar second and Aniket Thakur third; Shot put: Bisman Singh first, Prabhsimran Singh second and Anmol Sharma third; Arm wrestling: Prabhsimran Singh first, Bisman Singh second and Shivam Dua third.

Girls’ section — 100m race: Niharika first, Deepshika second and Alisha Bassi third; 200m race: Jyoti Kumari first, Deepshika second and Mamta and Mansi third; 400m race: Niharika first, Deepshika second and Mamta third; Long jump: Sakshi Jain first, Kanika second and Mamta third; shot put: Mamta first, Chetna second and Isha Solanki third; Arm wrestling: Prakarti Mehta first, Nishtha second and Noorpreet Kaur third. —