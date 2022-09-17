Nijjar, Jimpa flag off MC's anti-smog guns

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 16

In order to combat dust pollution in the industrial town, Punjab Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Revenue Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa on Friday flagged off e-rickshaw mounted anti-smog guns, which would spray atomised water (tiny droplets of water) up to a height of 100 metres, creating artificial mist to bring down air-borne pollutants. The ministers visited Municipal Corporation’s (MC’s) zone office to flag off the machines.

The MC had purchased seven such machines, including five big and two small, at the cost of around Rs 1.5 crore, said officials. These machines would help the MC reduce air pollution during days of Diwali, harvesting of paddy and wheat, officials added.

Besides, Cabinet Ministers also dedicated a single-window system and digital self-help kiosk to ensure prompt delivery of MC services to people with ease. Later, Dr Nijjar also asked MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal to improve the reception area in civic body offices so that people could felt better during their visit.

Prominent amongst those present on the occasion included MLAs Daljit Singh Grewal, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, and Madan Lal Bagga, Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, MC Additional Commissioner Aditya Dachalwal, Joint Commissioner Poonampreet Kaur, Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon and others.

New policy to boost industry

Revenue Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa and Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Friday presided over an event organized by the AAP trade and industry wing at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan, here. They said the state government was taking every necessary step to boost investments in the industrial sector.

Jimpa and Nijjar said the government was working on a new industrial policy and a draft had also been approved by the CMr recently. They said the new policy would give a major push to industry and create more jobs.