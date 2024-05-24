Nilabh Kishore takes charge as Ludhiana CP

Ludhiana, May 23
Nilabh Kishore, IPS, took over the helm as the 22nd Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, today.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) had transferred the earlier CP, Kuldip Singh Chahal, yesterday and appointed Nilabh Kishore, IPS officer of the 1998 batch, who was currently posted as the ADGP, STF, Punjab, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, as the Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana.
Kishor took over the charge and held a meeting with senior officials.
