Nine Bookies arrested

Ludhiana: The Police Division number 1 got a tip-off that bookies were gambling at a room in a hotel in Clock Tower here. The police raided the place and nabbed nine bookies red-handed and recovered lakhs of rupees from them. According to the police, only nine persons could be arrested while others were able to flee the scene. The police said many of them were politically connected and cash amounting to over Rs 1 lakh was recovered from them. TNS
Minor girlgoes missing
Ludhiana : A 16-year-old girl went missing and on a complaint given by the father of the girl, the Salem Tabri police have registered a case. According to the victim’s father, his daughter had gone to a factory in Bhattiyan for some work on May 17 but did not return. She was searched by her family but was not traced. Later, the police were informed. The police have registered a case against unidentified person(s). TNS
Two sisters molested
Ludhiana : The Police Division number 6 has registered a case against Bachan Lal, a fast food owner in Prabhat Nagar, for molesting two sisters, aged 10 and 9 years, respectively. According to their father, the girls went to a fast food shop on May 18 and its owner molested them and touched their bodies in a objectionable manner. He even gave them his telephone number. The girls complained to their mother. They told about the incident to their father on May 21. A case has been registered. TNS
Two girls dupe woman of Rs 1 cr
Ludhiana : The Sarabha Nagar police have registered a case against two girls, Sanvi and Ananya, who duped Dr Renuka Goel, a resident of Model Town, Bathinda. As per the police, through Telegram, a social networking site, Sanvi and Ananya got friends with Dr Renuka and they gave an offer that she would get big profit by investing money. The victim gave over Rs 1 crore to the duo. However, neither the actual amount nor any profit was given to the victim, following which she complained against them.
