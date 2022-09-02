Nine employees booked for stealing goods from factory

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 1

The Meharban police yesterday registered a case against nine factory workers who had stolen goods worth lakhs from their workplace.

The suspects have been identified as Rajan, Sajan of Subash Nagar, Ram Kumar of Harkrishan Vihar, Vivek Kumar, Raj Kumar of Balachaur, Ravi Kumar, Budhi Ram, Sambhar and Vicky, all residents of Ludhiana.

Complainant Kapil Nagpal, owner of Nagpal Fabrics, told the police that he owns a manufacturing unit of garments. On August 29, factory worker Suram Singh was shocked to see that 125 boxes of chemicals and 400 rolls of clothes were missing from the factory. “The stolen goods were brought to the factory on August 27. Suram informed me about the matter. When I enquired, I found the role of the nine factory employees behind the theft,” the factory owner said.

Nagpal filed a police complaint on Wednesday following which the police registered a case of theft against the suspects.

Investigating officer head constable Gurmeet Singh said after registering a case against the suspects, raids were being conducted to nab them. After the arrest of the suspects, the stolen goods would also be recovered from them, he said.