Nine fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 2

As many as nine fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported from Ludhiana district on Wednesday.

The Health Department also confirmed three new cases from other districts or states here today.

Civil Surgeon SP Singh said a total of 1,09,690 Covid positive cases from the district and 14,712 cases of other districts or states had been reported in the district till date.

He said a total of 2,276 patients from Ludhiana district and 1,125 patients from other districts or states had died due to the virus so far.

There were 49 active cases in the district today.

Of them, 42 patients were under home isolation while the remaining persons were under treatment at local hospitals.