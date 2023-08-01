Nine held with pistol, heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The Khanna police conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) in various areas of the Samrala sub-division on Monday. During the operation, nine persons allegedly involved in various criminal activities were arrested. SSP Amneet Kondal said a total of seven FIRs were registered. The police recovered 65 grams of heroin, a .32 bore pistol, three live cartridges, 3 empty shells and 17 grams of chemical powder from their possession. According to the police, the suspects have been identified as Sarabjit Singh, Manjot Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Simranpreet Kaur, Vikram Kumar, Jaskirat Kaur, Dhiraj Kumar, Atul Kumar and Harish Kumar. Besides, Manpreet Singh and Amandeep Singh are absconding in separate cases. TNS

Trolley carrying chaff overturns

Ludhiana: A tractor-trolley carrying chaff overturned near Wave Mall on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road early on Monday morning. A lot of chaff spread across the road, disrupting normal traffic. As a result, people had to use the service lane as one side of the road was almost blocked. Though the authorities managed to remove the trolley, the chaff was cleared by afternoon.