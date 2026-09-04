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Home / Ludhiana / Nine illegal colonies razed in Dhandra, Manakwal villages

Nine illegal colonies razed in Dhandra, Manakwal villages

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:16 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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An illegal structure being razed at a village during the drive in Ludhiana.
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The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has demolished nine unauthorised colonies in Dhandra and Manakwal villages as part of its drive against illegal development in the district.

The demolition drive was carried out on Thursday following orders issued by the Additional Chief Administrator, GLADA. A team comprising a Duty Magistrate, police personnel and the GLADA regulatory wing dismantled roads, ongoing illegal constructions and other structures at the sites. The drive was carried out without any resistance from developers.

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The action followed notices issued to the developers but the construction works continued despite the warnings. GLADA said it had launched a special drive against people developing unauthorised colonies and allegedly attracting buyers by offering cheaper plots without required government approvals.

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GLADA Chief Administrator Vikas Hira said the authority had adopted a strict approach towards unauthorised and unplanned development. He said more such demolition drives were planned in coming weeks to check the spread of illegal colonies at an early stage.

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