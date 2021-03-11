Nine immigration agents booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 10

The police have booked 9 travel agents for duping gullible customers and taking money from then on the pretext of sending them abroad.

Seven persons, identified Baannet Merada of Kanchipuram, Deepan of Madduthardal, Puddukotai and Rajeshwari, both residents of Kanchipuram, Tamilnadu; Resham Singla of Jalvayu Vihar, Sector 7, Mohali; Zail Singh and Vikram Singh, both residents of Gate Hakima, Amritsar; and Rosemerry of Shipra Sun City, Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) under sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC and 24 of the Immigration Act. Kavita Thapar had filed a complaint to the police that the suspects had taken Rs 16.80 lakh from her on the promise of sending her son to Canada. They failed to arrange travel documents as promised and also refused to return the money.

In another case of immigration fraud, the police booked Mandeep Singh of Canal Road, South City, Daitwal, under section 420 of the IPC and 24 of the Immigration Act on a complaint filed by Narinder Singh, a resident of Pritam Nagar, Haibowal. The complainant said the suspect had taken Rs 13 lakh from him for travel documents and work permit in Canada which he failed to do.

In yet another case of immigration fraud and cheating, the police booked Rajan Arora, having his office at Ranjit Tower on Pakhowal Road and resident of JMPL, Mohali; on a complaint of Harbans Lal of Abadpura, Jalandhar.