Nine mobiles seized from jail inmates

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 23

A surprise checking in the Central Jail here led to the recovery of nine mobile phones from inmates.

The inmates have been identified as Deepu Kumar, Charanjit Singh, Nirmal Singh, Balwinder Singh, Suman Tiwari, Gurpreet Singh and an unidentified person.

Assistant jail superintendent Suraj Mall said on November 20, a surprise checking was conducted to recover banned items from inmates.

Besides frisking of the inmates, their belongings were also checked, which led to the recovery of six mobile phones from the six inmates and three mobiles were found abandoned in the jail.

Jail officials said the abandoned mobiles seemed to have been dumped by some unidentified inmates from the fear of being caught. These will be sent for forensic examination to inquire about the inmates.

On the recommendation of the jail officials, the city police registered a case under the Prisons Act against the inmates. The police may also bring these inmates on production warrant from the jail to inquire about those who made available mobile phones to them inside the jail.