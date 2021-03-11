Nine students hurt as van rams into car in Doraha

Our Correspondent

Doraha, August 8

Nine students of Guru Teg Bahadur School, Doraha, were reportedly injured when the driver of a van in which they were travelling veered off the Malhipur road to the service lane and bumped into a car.

The driver of the school van (PB 10 FF 5125) has been identified as Abhishek, a resident of Kaddon village in Doraha. Due to the sudden turn, the van hit an Alto (PB 30 G 9900) and the children sitting inside the van got hurt. A total of nine children namely Muskan and Amit Kumar of Satnam Nagar, Ramandeep and Sandeep of Malhipur village, Divya, Manpreet Singh and Lovepreet Singh of Bajigar Basti, Tavneet of Jatana village and Arwinder Singh of Doraha. The injured were admitted to a local hospital at Doraha. Three kids were referred to SPS Hospital at Ludhiana.

Doraha SHO Lakhveer Singh said a case under Sections 279, 337, 338 and 427 of IPC has been registered against the driver on the complaint of the car driver Varun Dabra. The van driver escaped from the spot. Search is on to nab him.