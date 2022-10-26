Nirmaley followers say no to crackers

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Oct 25
Setting a new trend for other organisations, followers of Gurmat Sewa Society, Jandali Kalan, and Nirmal Ashram, Malikpur, celebrated eco-friendly green Diwali by shunning bursting of crackers and planting trees on the occasion.
An oath was taken in response to an appeal made by the civil administration led by Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh. The organisers distributed sweets, eatables and dresses among poor families of the region.
Convener of the event, Baba Gagan Deep Singh Nirmaley, said the enthusiasts had decided to help families which undertake to shun fireworks and crackers during Diwali celebrations.
“Contrary to earlier trend when we used to give cash for celebrating festivals to needy families. This time we have decided to greet them with saplings of fruit and shade trees, besides sweets, dresses and routine items required for keeping their kitchens running,” said Gagan Deep Singh Nirmaley, maintaining that followers from various localities of the region had been advised to persuade and help residents of their respective areas.
