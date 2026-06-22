Nitin Nabin meets agricultural economist SS Johl in Ludhiana, discusses crop diversification

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Monday met noted agricultural economist and Padma Bhushan awardee Sardara Singh Johl at his residence here and discussed issues concerning the agriculture sector, including crop diversification.

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Nabin was on a three-day visit to Punjab. Monday is the last day of his tour to the poll-bound state.

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In a post on X, Nabin said that during his Punjab visit, he met renowned agricultural economist Johl at his residence.

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"Dr Sardara Singh Johl Ji is one of the country's leading agricultural economists. As Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University and Chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), he played a pivotal role in shaping the country's agriculture policy through crop diversification and agricultural reforms," he noted.

Nabin said he held extensive discussion with Johl on Punjab's agricultural system, issues related to farmers, crop diversification, and the overall development of the agricultural sector.

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The BJP president was accompanied by Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon and state general secretary Anil Sarin.