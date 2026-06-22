DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Nitin Nabin meets agricultural economist SS Johl in Ludhiana, discusses crop diversification

Nitin Nabin meets agricultural economist SS Johl in Ludhiana, discusses crop diversification

Says he held extensive discussion with Johl on Punjab's agricultural system, issues related to farmers, crop diversification, and the overall development of the agricultural sector

article_Author
PTI
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:19 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BJP president Nitin Nabin during a meeting with economist Sardara Singh Johl, in Ludhiana on Monday. (@NitinNabin/X via PTI Photo)
Advertisement

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Monday met noted agricultural economist and Padma Bhushan awardee Sardara Singh Johl at his residence here and discussed issues concerning the agriculture sector, including crop diversification.

Advertisement

Nabin was on a three-day visit to Punjab. Monday is the last day of his tour to the poll-bound state.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Nabin said that during his Punjab visit, he met renowned agricultural economist Johl at his residence.

Advertisement

"Dr Sardara Singh Johl Ji is one of the country's leading agricultural economists. As Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University and Chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), he played a pivotal role in shaping the country's agriculture policy through crop diversification and agricultural reforms," he noted.

Nabin said he held extensive discussion with Johl on Punjab's agricultural system, issues related to farmers, crop diversification, and the overall development of the agricultural sector.

Advertisement

The BJP president was accompanied by Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon and state general secretary Anil Sarin.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts