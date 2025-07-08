No action yet against cops uploading video against Khanna police

A day after four uniformed cops, led by a Punjab Home Guard jawan posted as sentry at Humbran Chowki of Lodhowal police station, allegedly committed breach of discipline and ‘tarnished’ the image of the Punjab Police by uploading a video, accusing Khanna police of not providing them basic facilities, no action has yet been taken against those seen in the video that has gone viral on social media.

However, the Khanna police claimed that all cops posted on permanent and temporary duties had been provided facilities entitled to them during duty hours.

Social media is abuzz with four uniformed jawans, led by Gurbhej Singh, levelling serious allegations against personnel of Khanna Police for requisitioning them for temporary duty at Khanna during festival and pilgrimage season.

The jawans can be seen lamenting that the ‘munshi’ starts shouting at them if they are late by an hour, whereas no arrangement has been made for their protection against rain and sun. He says that he, along with his colleagues, had been patrolling in his private car on their own expenses.

Denying charges levelled by the cops, Khanna DSP Amritpal Singh Bhatti claimed that all facilities entitled to the cops concerned had been provided throughout their temporary duty tenure, which is yet to conclude.

Humbran Chowki incharge Gurcharanjit Singh showed ignorance about any action against any of the cops sent to Khanna on temporary duty a few days ago. “After we sent them to Khanna police district under instructions of our seniors, we did not keep track of their progress,” said Singh.

Of late, police personnel in Punjab had been uploading videos on social media in uniform and engaging in activities unrelated to their official duties, tarnishing the image of the police. This is considered a breach of discipline.

The issue had prompted the department to get directives from senior functionaries issued in the past and strict action was reportedly taken against those found violating service rules in the past.