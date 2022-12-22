No active Covid case in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 21

No fresh case of Covid-19 was reported from the district on Wednesday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,628 positive cases were reported from the district to date.

She said the virus had claimed the lives of 3018 patients in the district so far. According to the Health Department, at present, there is no active case of Covid-19.