No black films on police vehicles: Khanna SSP

In a strict crackdown, Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia has banned black films and tinted glass on all government and police vehicles in the district and warned of strict action against police personnel caught violating the directions.

Advertisement

The SSP issued an internal communique on Tuesday, directing all senior officers and SHOs to not install black films or tinted panes on any government vehicle. Police personnel found using these will face disciplinary action.

Advertisement

The order also directs the police to intensify action against the residents also by setting up checkpoints and issuing maximum challans under the Motor Vehicles Act against vehicles with black films, hooters and red beacons. Such vehicles should be impounded, the order said.

Advertisement

From June 16 to June 22, there have been four challans issued for use of red beacons and 85 for black films on vehicles.

Ahluwalia said strict warning had also been issued to residents to avoid using black films. “Special nakas will be installed and nobody will be spared. Under the garb of using black films on cars, criminals exploit the situation and manage to flee without being identified after committing crime,” asserted the SSP.