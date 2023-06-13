 No breakthrough in Rs 8.49 cr heist : The Tribune India

No breakthrough in Rs 8.49 cr heist

Around 10 police teams investigating the case, no arrest even after two days

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 12

Even though two days have passed since a major robbery occurred at the office of CMS Info Systems Ltd near Rajguru Nagar in Ludhiana, the police are yet to arrest the accused involved in the heist. The police are conducting an investigation into the incident and have interrogated several persons, including current and former employees of the company. Around 10 teams of police are working to trace the accused behind one of the biggest robberies in the city.

Robbers attacked security guards, staff

  • A group of 8-10 unidentified armed robbers had barged into the company’s office during the early hours of Saturday and managed to decamp with Rs 8.49 crore
  • They attacked security guards and staff in their pursuit. They snatched their weapons, tied their hands and feet & sealed their mouths with tape

According to the FIR lodged at the Sarabha Nagar police station, a group of 8-10 unidentified armed robbers had barged into the company’s office during the early hours of Saturday and managed to decamp with Rs 8.49 crore. Based on the statement provided by Parveen, the branch manager of the company, a case has been registered under Sections 395, 342, 323, 506, 427, 120-B of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act against the unidentified accused at the Sarabha Nagar police station.

Notably, it was earlier stated on Saturday that around Rs 7 crore was looted by the robbers. But after final counting of the remaining cash, the company informed the police that the robbers had actually looted around Rs 8.49 crore.

While addressing the media persons outside the company’s office on Monday, ADCP Shubham Aggarwal stated that the investigation into the matter is underway. A total of 10 teams have been formed by the police and they are working on different angles to resolve the case. For technical support and investigation, different teams are working. However, no person has been arrested yet.

Aggarwal said the police teams are tracking the movement of the accused who were involved in the robbery. The police have called a number of persons for questioning. The police are also questioning current and former employees, including those who were fired from the company. Around 20-25 former employees were also questioned yesterday.

In the FIR, Parveen, the branch manager of the company, mentioned that the operations manager informed him via phone call about the robbery at approximately 5:50 am on Saturday. Subsequently, the police were alerted regarding the occurrence.

Parveen told the police that Amar Singh, a security guard, had informed him that a group of 8 to 10 unidentified armed robbers entered the premises around 2 am. The accused stuffed a cloth in Amar’s mouth, tied his hands and feet with a rope after assaulting him. After that, the accused overpowered two more security guards — Balwant Singh and Paramdeen Khan. “Robbers held both armed guards hostage after snatching their weapons, tied their hands and feet with a rope, sealed their mouths with tape. The robbers also put chilli powder into their eyes and they locked them in the server room. The robbers had also removed the DVR of the CCTV cameras from the server room,” the FIR mentions.

As per the complainant’s statement, the robbers then forcefully entered the room where the cash was stored and overpowered two more employees — Himmat Singh and Harminder Singh — who were counting the cash. They thrashed them, broke their phones by smashing them on the floor and sealed their mouths with tape. They threatened them to stay silent else they would be shot dead and were taken out of the cash room.

Afterward, the assailants proceeded to ransack the cash room, taking the money that was on the table. However, they had left behind the weapons they had seized from the security guards. They then fled the scene using one of the company’s cash vans.

The robbers had abandoned the van near Mullanpur but cash was missing. However, the police recovered three weapons, which belong to the company, from the van.

Notably, the police officials have also stated that the company had shown gross negligence by keeping a significant amount of cash outside instead of in the currency chest.

