No campaign on electronic, social media in Punjab from 6 pm tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 16

The poll campaign for the Assembly elections on electronic and social media will come to an end on February 18. The voting is scheduled on February 20 in the state.

District Election Officer-cum-DC Varinder Kumar Sharma said as per the instructions of the Election Commission, the election campaign would not be allowed on any electronic and social media after 6 pm on February 18.

He said the campaign and political advertising would not be allowed through radio, television, cinema, social media, bulk SMS, pre-recorded SMS messages or any such medium after 6 pm on February 18.

He said before getting advertisements appeared in newspapers dated February 19 and 20, participating parties and candidates could publish the same only after the approval of the District Level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee.