DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / No check on encroachments by shopkeepers at Bhadaur House

No check on encroachments by shopkeepers at Bhadaur House

Traders keep stocks in corridors, parking lots; pedestrians, commuters suffer

article_Author
Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Dec 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Space encroached upon by shopkeepers at Bhadaur House in Ludhiana. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
Advertisement

Giving two hoots to calls given by law-enforcing agencies for removal of encroachments, shopkeepers at Bhadaur House and AC Market continue to violate norms. Corridors in the entire Bhadaur House area are encroached upon with stocks of shopkeepers giving no way to pedestrians to move. Parking lots are also encroached upon by keeping bags and parking auto-rickshaws to load/unload stocks. Commuters are also facing difficulties due to the same while passing through the stretch.

Advertisement

On Sundays and Thursdays, the market witnesses buyers from other districts and states and huge stocks are stocked for buyers. Having limited space to keep the entire stocks in shops, most of the huge bags are kept outside in the corridors. The remaining stocks are kept in parking areas.

Advertisement

Roads are cleared only after loading/unloading of stocks. Traffic jams have become the norm of the day.

Advertisement

Attendants at Bhadaur House parking lot said the contract gets renewed each year.

“No slip is issued to visitors but they are asked anything between Rs 50 and Rs 100 for parking their vehicles. In limited parking space, even commercial vehicles such as trucks were parked and drivers and conductors keep stocks covering entire parking area, giving hardly any space to move around. There has been no check by the authorities due to which the issue is getting worse,” rued a shopkeeper wishing anonymity.

Advertisement

Neither the police nor the Municipal Corporation authorities bother to notice the encroachments due to which the common man has been suffering.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts