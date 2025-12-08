No check on encroachments by shopkeepers at Bhadaur House

Giving two hoots to calls given by law-enforcing agencies for removal of encroachments, shopkeepers at Bhadaur House and AC Market continue to violate norms. Corridors in the entire Bhadaur House area are encroached upon with stocks of shopkeepers giving no way to pedestrians to move. Parking lots are also encroached upon by keeping bags and parking auto-rickshaws to load/unload stocks. Commuters are also facing difficulties due to the same while passing through the stretch.

On Sundays and Thursdays, the market witnesses buyers from other districts and states and huge stocks are stocked for buyers. Having limited space to keep the entire stocks in shops, most of the huge bags are kept outside in the corridors. The remaining stocks are kept in parking areas.

Roads are cleared only after loading/unloading of stocks. Traffic jams have become the norm of the day.

Attendants at Bhadaur House parking lot said the contract gets renewed each year.

“No slip is issued to visitors but they are asked anything between Rs 50 and Rs 100 for parking their vehicles. In limited parking space, even commercial vehicles such as trucks were parked and drivers and conductors keep stocks covering entire parking area, giving hardly any space to move around. There has been no check by the authorities due to which the issue is getting worse,” rued a shopkeeper wishing anonymity.

Neither the police nor the Municipal Corporation authorities bother to notice the encroachments due to which the common man has been suffering.