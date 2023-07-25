No check on illegal commercial buildings coming up in Ludhiana city areas

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, July 24

Even after orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) in a 2004 and 2008 CWP and directions issued by the Punjab Lokpal in a complaint filed in February 2020 to check illegal constructions in the city, the business is usual for the Municipal Corporation authorities. Illegal commercial buildings continue to come in the residential areas. Buildings are being constructed without approved building plans. Violations of building bylaws is rampant in the city.

It is being alleged that the field staff and supervisory officials of the MC building branch are not only delinquent in their responsibility, but are also not complying with the HC and Lokpal orders.

The Council of RTI Activists president, Rohit Sabharwal, and secretary Arvind Sharma had complained to the Principal Secretary, Local Government, Punjab, and the Chief Vigilance Officer, Local Government Department, that scores of illegal shops and commercial complexes were under construction in different parts of the city while the MC staff refused to take action against violators.

“Unscrupulous builders are indulging in cent-per cent coverage, illegal extensions and alterations, carrying on construction without approved building plans and worst of all, constructing huge commercial buildings in residential areas that include Jawahar Nagar Camp, Model Town Extension, Humbran Road, Pakhowal Road and localities along Ferozepur Road. Such brazen violations are not possible without connivance or rather tacit approval from the building branch officials,” the complainants stated.

Citing relevant portion of the orders of the Punjab Lokpal, the complainants submitted: “It is made clear that hereinafter, it is the duty of the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, to see that such violations do not occur and in case officials of the MC building branch are not diligent in performance of their duties, appropriate action would be recommended to the authorities concerned.”

Sabharwal and Sharma have sent a copy of the complaint to the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. They also served an ultimatum that if necessary steps were not taken to make the field staff and officials of MC building branch fall in line and comply with the HC and Lokpal orders, they would be constrained to file a contempt petition against employees concerned.

