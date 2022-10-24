No check on traders setting up cracker vends against norms in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 23

Throwing norms to the winds, vendors in the industrial hub have put up firecracker vends at various markets in the city. As per the orders issued by the district administration, cracker vends can only be set up at places designated by the administration.

However, on the eve of Diwali, in most of the city areas, local shopkeepers, sans licence, have either put up makeshift stalls on roads or set up vends in their shops.

Notably, designated places to sell crackers had been set up at the grain market near Jalandhar Bypass; Cremation Ground Road in Model Town Extension; Dugri Phase II; GLADA ground on Chandigarh Road; Haibowal and Lodhi Club Road. In total, 37 licences have been issued for sale of crackers in the city.

During a survey in the city, it was noticed that places where such illegal cracker shops or stalls have been set up include Haibowal, Dugri, Gill Road, Chandar Nagar, Hambran road, Field Ganj, Daresi, Civil Lines, Jassian road, Ladhowal, Hargobind Nagar, CMC Road, Salem Tabri, Upkar Nagar, etc. Interestingly, these vends have been set up in thickly populated residential areas or in markets. Shopkeepers are not following any safety or fire norms. If any untoward incident occurs, it may cost huge loss in terms of properties and human lives. Such illegal shops are also creating traffic -related problems in city markets.

The police and the district administration, despite aware about the issue, are not taking any steps to curb such violations.

A senior police official requesting anonymity said the police were not willing to take action against such small shopkeepers or cracker vendors as they set up vends for two days only ahead of Diwali and these were their bread and butter.

“We are still educating shopkeepers to take maximum precautions and safety measures so that no untoward incident should occur,” a police official said.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said people should not park their vehicles haphazardly on roads and they should co-operate with the traffic police in ensuring smooth flow of traffic.

He said senior officials of the city police would also do patrolling in the city to ensure that festival of Diwali be celebrated peacefully.

JCP (City) Narinder Bhargav had also inspected the designated crackers market at the Jalandhar bypass and checked safety measures on Saturday.

Illegal shops put up in many areas in city

During a survey in the city, it was noticed that places where such illegal cracker shops or stalls have been set up include Haibowal, Dugri, Gill Road, Chandar Nagar, Hambran road, Field Ganj, Daresi, Civil Lines, Jassian road, Ladhowal, Hargobind Nagar, CMC Road, Salem Tabri, Upkar Nagar, etc.

#Diwali