 No confirmed swine flu case in 8 days, Ludhiana district still remains worst-hit : The Tribune India

No confirmed swine flu case in 8 days, Ludhiana district still remains worst-hit

No confirmed swine flu case in 8 days, Ludhiana district still remains worst-hit

An exclusive dengue ward at the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana. tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, December 8

After spreading fast till last month, the H1N1 influenza, commonly known as swine flu, has taken a break with no confirmed case reported in Ludhiana district during the past eight days, the Health Department has confirmed.

Declining trend

We have been able to control the further spread of swine flu as the past week has shown a declining trend in fresh cases of the H1N1 influenza. Besides keeping the health infrastructure robust to deal with any emergency arising out of the situation, which is completely under control, an exhaustive prevention, test and treat drive is also being undertaken. – Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner

A single patient testing positive during the previous week was an outside resident.

However, the district still remains the worst-hit in the state with 10 patients already succumbing to the infection caused by swine influenza virus (SIV) or swine-origin influenza virus, and 155 persons, including 58 local residents and 97 outsiders, testing positive, besides 719 suspected cases, comprising 275 local residents and 444 from outside, reported till Thursday, the official figures have revealed.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur Sohal told The Tribune here on Thursday that no fresh confirmed or suspected case of swine influenza virus subtype A (H1N1) was reported in the district during the past 24 hours.

The district had reported the single confirmed swine flu case during the past eight days on Wednesday and that too was an outsider while no local resident had been tested positive for H1N1 influenza after November 30 when one confirmed case of a local resident was reported here.

Besides, 18 suspected cases were added to the tally during the past week with which the cumulative count went up to 719, including 275 local residents and 444 outsiders.

“We have made elaborate arrangements for the test, treatment and prevention of human infections that were primarily acquired through direct contact with infected animals or contaminated environments as these viruses have not acquired the ability of sustained transmission among humans,” the Civil Surgeon said, while adding that exclusive isolation wards had been set up for swine flu patients and adequate availability of drugs required for treatment had been ensured.

Dr Sohal said the condition of all positive cases of influenza virus disease ranging from mild upper respiratory tract infection (fever and cough), early sputum production and rapid progression to severe pneumonia, sepsis with shock, acute respiratory distress syndrome, was stable and recuperating at their own places with no more patient hospitalised in the district on Thursday.

While 48 serious patients had been discharged from hospitals after treatment, 10 persons had already succumbed to the H1N1 influenza virus, with the vast silent reservoir in aquatic birds, which was impossible to eradicate, in the district.

However, the Health department had not yet confirmed the exact cause of these deaths and had classified them as suspected swine flu casualties.

Signs and symtoms

Swine influenza infections in humans may cause disease ranging from mild upper respiratory infection (fever and cough) to rapid progression to severe pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, shock and even death.

Diagnosis

Laboratory tests are required to diagnose human infection with zoonotic influenza.

Treatment

Evidence suggests that some antiviral drugs, notably neuraminidase inhibitors (oseltamivir, zanamivir), can reduce the duration of viral replication and improve prospects of survival.

In suspected and confirmed cases, neuraminidase inhibitors should be prescribed as soon as possible (ideally, within 48 hours following symptom onset) to maximise therapeutic benefits.

Treatment is recommended for a minimum of 5 days, but can be extended until there is satisfactory clinical improvement.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

2
Trending

Dharmendra celebrates 87th birthday with fans, Hema Malini wishes 'love of her life', sons Sunny and Bobby Deol share pictures from family celebrations

3
Himachal

Himachal polls results: Congress changes strategy, asks MLAs to stay put in Shimla

4
Punjab

Watch: This 'chaat wali' from Punjab is going viral for her epic 'sardar ji' style

5
Nation

BJP retains Gujarat for a seventh straight term, sets new records, Bhupendra Patel to remain CM

6
Punjab

Jagrup Brar among 4 Punjabis inducted as minister in Canada's British Columbia govt

7
World

Pakistani passport ranks 4th lowest in world, find out which country's ranks most powerful

8
Punjab

Nakodar garment trader’s gunman succumbs to bullet injuries; complete bandh in town

9
Nation

Supreme Court takes exception to govt functionaries' statement on judicial appointments, NJAC

10
Nation

IPS officer Amit Lodha who inspired web-series 'Khakee' booked by Bihar vigilance unit over corruption charges

Don't Miss

View All
‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

Free power scheme bleeds Punjab corpn
Punjab

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!
Trending

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

BJP sets record in Gujarat; Cong wrests HP

BJP sets record in Gujarat; Congress wrests Himachal

Cong decimated | 13% votes, AAP gets ‘national’ tag

Voters in hill state stick to tradition

Himachal verdict: Voters in hill state stick to tradition

Congress fought poll on Virbhadra Singh’s name: Pratibha Sin...

Himachal Pradesh elections: Cong secures 43.90 pc vote share, BJP close behind with 43 pc, AAP received 1.10pc

Himachal Pradesh elections: Cong secures 43.90 pc vote share, BJP close behind with 43 pc, AAP gets only 1.10 pc

Despite getting 43 per cent vote share, the BJP could only m...

Hectic lobbying, CM hopefuls woo legislators

Hectic lobbying in Himachal Congress, CM hopefuls woo legislators

CLP meeting today, Mallikarjun Kharge to pick CM

SP retains Mainpuri LS seat, BJP wrests Azam’s bastion

Samajwadi Party retains Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, BJP wrests Azam Khan’s bastion Rampur Sadar


Cities

View All

Taxi driver shot at on busy Queens Road in Amritsar

Taxi driver shot at on busy Queens Road in Amritsar

Extradited from Vienna, NIA nabs mastermind of Tarn Taran blast

Three arrested for helping gangster flee police custody

Spa owner booked, manager held for operating sans licence in Amritsar

Stretch of Problems; Harsha Chhina-Fatehgarh Churian road in tatters

Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

23 EV charging stations all powered up, to open soon in Chandigarh

23 EV charging stations all powered up, to open soon in Chandigarh

Snatchers on Prowl: Miscreants have free run at Chandigarh railway station

Punjab rights panel seeks report on rivulet mess

Waste processing: Chandigarh to adopt NEERI-suggested technology

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows drug case accused interim bail for wife’s delivery

Woman's body found inside suitcase in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

Woman's body found inside suitcase in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

Assembly elections: AAP finds solace in ‘national party’ status

2012 Chhawla gang rape-cum murder case: SC to consider urgent listing of review petition

AAP draws a blank in Himachal assembly polls; secures just 1.10 per cent votes

Delhi HC grants bail to ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE phone-tapping case

Nakodar garment trader’s gunman succumbs to bullet injuries; complete bandh in town

Nakodar garment trader’s gunman succumbs to bullet injuries; complete bandh in town

Youth dies as car rams into wall in Kapurthala

Jalandhar: Car theft case solved, 1 arrested

Jalandhar cop beats up fellow with baton over minor issue; video goes viral on social media

In Parliament: Balbir Singh Seechewal gets documents in Punjabi, expresses gratitude

16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Cable Mess-III: Bundles of huge cables on National Highway-44 pose threat to people

Contractual bus staff in Ludhiana seek regular jobs

Jalandhar resident dupes man of Rs 70 lakh

Patiala sees worst dengue outbreak in 4 years

Patiala sees worst dengue outbreak in 4 years

Punjabi University, Patiala sanitation workers stage protest, litter campus

Youth festival to raise awareness on drugs, gun culture

Patiala Development Authority begins e-auction of residential, business units

Jai Inder Kaur celebrates BJP’s win in Gujarat