No cops during peak hour traffic jams in Sahnewal

The traffic congestion in Sahnewal is assuming dangerous proportions with each passing day, thanks to the traffic police, which has done little to regulate the growing traffic rush in the town and ease the problems being faced by the commuters almost daily. To make matters worse, traffic cops are usually found missing during the peak hours to regulate the traffic and the commuters are found jostling with each other to find a way and reach their destination on time.

A reality check at Sahnewal chowk today found the commuters caught up in traffic chaos and traffic cops missing from the spot. The jam lasted for more than an hour and that too in the peak hours between 8 am to 9 am and even beyond, with no one to come to the rescue of commuters. Finally, when every part of the roads were blocked by the vehicles jostling from almost all sides, two residents of Sahnewal Vinay Puri and Jagjeet Singh took upon themselves to clear the mess with patience and great labour.

Vinay shared that it had been more than an hour that the vehicles had been stuck in a jam, but no traffic cop bothered to reach the spot as usual. “It is the height of callousness on the part of the authorities concerned, which has failed to perform their duty for which they are deployed and paid. This has become a daily affair. The precious time we kill at the chowk and the engagements and appointments we fail to keep up, seem to be of no concern to the authorities concerned at all,” he added.

Harbans Singh, a resident of Sahnewal, rued that, “A number of times we have tried to contact the traffic police as well as the nagar council for an early resolve of this problem. We have requested for traffic lights at Sahnewal Chowk, Ramgarh Chowk as well as PSPCL spot, which are becoming congested day by day. The unrestricted entry of the big trailers in the town have made our lives a virtual hell.”

“We can never be sure when we will reach our destinations or manage other engagements. Sometimes, we have to postpone certain programmes due to this major problem, which is ailing the town for years. Though the media has been highlighting the issue time and again, the traffic police seems to be little bothered, either to control the mess or to restrict the illegal entry of the trailers,” shared another frustrated resident.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana ACP (Traffic) Gurpreet Singh said that he could very well understand the gravity of the situation. “When it pours, it is but natural for the traffic to come to a sudden halt. But as far as the absence of traffic personnel from duty is concerned, I will check personally and in case of lapse, take action against them.”