No Covid case

Ludhiana, January 7
No person tested positive for Covid while no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Saturday. Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,13,633 persons have tested positive so far in the district. On Saturday, 1,085 samples were sent for testing which include 872 RTPCR, 210 antigen and three TrueNat samples.
