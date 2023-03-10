No Covid case

Ludhiana, March 9
No fresh case of Covid-19 has been reported from the district on Thursday. According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab, a total of 1,13,648 positive cases and 3,018 deaths due to the virus have been confirmed in the district to date.
