No Covid case in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 7

No case of Covid and death was reported from the district on Monday.

Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,610 have tested positive in the district to date and as many as 3,018 have lost their lives to the virus. Currently, there were six active cases and have been asked to isolate themselves at their homes.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients at present was 97.33 percent. To date, a total of 40,31,518 samples have been taken, of which 39,02,608 samples were found negative.

On Monday, samples of 172 suspected patients were sent for testing.