No dearth of talent in district, better sport infrastructure need of the hour

Anil Datt

Ludhiana, December 17

Ludhiana was alive with a slew of sports activities during the year. The sports associations and promoters organised tournaments, giving opportunities to sportspersons to showcase their talent.

Tamil Nadu players in a jubilant mood after winning the National Basketball Championship in Ludhiana. File

The local office of the Punjab Sports Department too contributed its lot in promoting the sports culture, encourage the youngsters to take an active part in games of their choice to lead a healthy life. Many sports competitions were organised in which a large number of players of different age groups were seen in action, mainly during the second edition of Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan during which players of all ages besides veterans took part.

The Highs

Hosted National Basketball C’ship for record 11th time

The city hosted 73rd Senior National Basketball Championship for Men and Women in the first week of December. It was a great honour and history of sorts that national championship (senior and junior) was organised for the eleventh time in Ludhiana since its inauguration in 1950.

The championship was transformed into a celebration of culinary diversity as a team of chefs was invited to curate a menu that blends the rich culinary heritage of North and South India. The visiting players and officials appreciated the hospitality of organisers for making their stay here a memorable one.

City cricketers Aradhya, Nehal made headlines

Two cricketers from the city made headlines as Nehal Wadhera made maiden appearance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the other, Aradhya Shukla was selected to represent India in the U-19 World Cup, scheduled to be held in South Africa, early next year.

Aradhya hogged limelight when he performed well in the CK Naydu Trophy and Cooch Behar Trophy for which he drew attention of higher cricketing authorities.

He is taking part in U-19 Asia Cup, currently underway in the UAE. He will also be seen in action during the Tri-series, featuring England, South Africa and India to be held in South Africa, ahead of World Cup

Another city cricketer, Nehal Wadhera made a big leap as the stylish left-handed batsman and right-arm leg spin bowler was picked up as an all-rounder by Mumbai Indians for the Indian Premier League (IPL)-2023.

He was earlier selected in Indian U-19 team for the Sri Lanka Tour, four years ago. He also played in the Tri-angular Series with South Africa and Afghanistan being two other teams.

District hockey tourney held after 21-year hiatus

For the last over two decades, there was no activity (hockey) in the city. In an event of turnaround Hockey Ludhiana restarted the activities. The budding and talented hockey players (boys and girls) had a reason to exult as ten-day tournament was organised at Olympian Prithipal Singh Astro Turf Stadium of Punjab Agricultural University campus in which competition in U-14, U-17 and U-19 years in both the categories was held. A large number of teams drawn from across the district participated in this tournament.

Five-year-old Karate prodigy in limelight

Prabhrajbir Singh (5) made waves as he clinched bronze medal in kumite event in the 8th KL Mayor’s Cup Karate Championship, held at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia in the first week of this month. A student of St Paul Mittal School and trainee of Ashok Karate School of India, Prabhrajbir who took up the game only a year ago, proved his exceptional skills and dedication towards the sport. His coach opined that with his unwavering focus of hard working will help him achieve more accolades in future.

83rd edition of Kila Raipur Sports Festival

The 83rd edition of Annual Sports Festival of Kila Raipur village in this district was held in the first week of February. Popularly known as Mini Rural Olympics, the festival is primarily famous because of bullock cart race which was banned by the Supreme Court in 2014 on the plea of PETA.

However, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, after which it was sent to the President of India for an assent but till now no permission has been received to resume the race.

A campaign for resumption of bullock cart race that began a couple of years back, gathered momentum this year. The organisers who were trying to prevail over the successive state governments to allow them restart the race, exuded confidence that the authorities concerned would give nod to allow hold the race.

The Lows

Sports infrastructure in neglect in dist

The sports infrastructure here at some venues, requires immediate attention and any further delay may cause harmful to the sportspersons. AstroTurf surface at Prithipal Singh Memorial Hockey Stadium at the Punjab Agricultural University campus is an example. The surface which was laid down about two decades ago is worn out. The authorities concerned should take note of it and take the required measures and relay the surface so that players can be saved of possible injuries. The construction of all-weather swimming pool near Rakh Bagh, Civil Lines, needs to be taken care of.

LDCA activities under scanner

The activities of the incumbent executive committee of the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA), an affiliated body of the Punjab Cricket Association, are under scanner. The Ludhiana Old Players Cricket Association (LOPCA), had alleged serious allegations of ‘misappropriation’ of funds of about Rs 2 crore by the LDCA officials. Last year, the LOPCA submitted a complaint to the Ludhiana DC, the fate of which is still not known.

Cricketers rue indifferent attitude of officials

Due to alleged indifferent attitude of LDCA office bearers, a number of players (over 40) in different age groups left Ludhiana and represented other districts during the last 1.5 years. The players complained that abusive language used by the office-bearers of the association, forcing talented boys to abandon the game or leave the district due to negligent approach by the incumbent district cricket body office-bearers.

#Tamil Nadu