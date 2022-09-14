No end in sight to woes of migrants living in 'vehras'

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, September 13

As per rough estimates, over eight lakh migrants live in the industrial hub, on whom the entire units depend and business worth several hundreds of crores is done.

Sadly, the conditions in which these migrants live, are miserable and unhygienic. It seems God has been kind enough to take care of them.

Starting from Giaspura to Dhandari Kalan, Haibowal, Janakpuri, Focal Point, Karim Pura, Field Ganj and areas like Kundanpuri and Ghumar Mandi, labourers lives in ‘vehras’, constructed by private persons, including many councillors and political leaders. Each ‘vehra’ has five to 10 rooms in which two to three labourers are adjusted.

Heaps of garbage lying scattered at Dhandari Kalan in Ludhiana. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

As Siya Ram, a migrant working as a daily wager (painter) in Giaspura said, “The rooms are too small. Only three single beds can be kept in a room. We cook food at a common place outside and all labourers (almost 13 in that particular vehra) use two small washrooms. Each labourer pays Rs 1,000 rent per month. The electricity bill is separate, which comes around Rs 1,200 per month and is divided among three persons sharing one room”.

Unhygienic conditions, contaminated water

Most migrants in the city live in unhygienic conditions. Karunesh Kumar, a resident of a ‘vehra’ in Ghumar Mandi said, “Ever since it rained two days back, the entire vehra residents are getting contaminated water from taps. Taps are discharging yellow coloured water, which gives foul smell. We cannot drink such water. All residents have complained to the owner. Since the ‘vehra’ is near the house of AAP leader, we have been assured that the problem will be sorted out soon.”

Another labourer Shah Alam, living in Dhandari, said “The ‘vehra’ is surrounded with scattered garbage where stray animals roam all the time. We have got used to foul smell emanating from garbage. We cannot afford to live in rented rooms separately in better areas, but at least basic amenities should be provided to us. The rooms are too dingy. In case we dare to raise voice, we are asked to leave.”

Outbreak of dengue, cholera common

Due to unhealthy and unhygienic conditions, there is outbreak of deadly diseases like dengue, cholera etc in these areas, densely populated by migrants.

A Congress councillor and owner of one such ‘vehra’, however, blamed migrants for pathetic conditions. “We have constructed rooms and washrooms for them. It is their duty to maintain hygiene. They hardly clean bathrooms or open areas in ‘vehras’.”

“Their kids answer nature’s call in the open anywhere they want. Many of them throw garbage right outside their areas and then it turns into a dump. Despite telling them to maintain hygiene, the migrant population refuses to listen,” the landlord rued.

MLAs refuse to come on record

An AAP MLA wishing not to be quoted said, “It is a vote bank. No one wants to take any risk. The fact is that it is duty of the ‘vehra’ owner to provide facilities. If MC officials visit ‘vehra’ to challan owner, their interests are watched. They give an okay report and the system goes on.”

Interestingly, two more MLAs refused to comment on the issue giving one reason or the other.

MC chief Shena Aggarwal, however, said, “The civic body staff keeps visiting ‘vehras’, cuts challans and issues notices to residents. But on humanitarian grounds, officials take a lenient view for a simple reason that instead of owners, labourers will be at the receiving end if illegal structures are demolished or their water/sewer connections are cut. We will take strict action against owners, if they don’t provide basic facilities to labourers.”