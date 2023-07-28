 No end to residents’ woes in Guru Ram Dass Nagar : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • No end to residents’ woes in Guru Ram Dass Nagar

No end to residents’ woes in Guru Ram Dass Nagar

No end to residents’ woes in Guru Ram Dass Nagar

Garbage piles up in the area. Photo: INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, July 27

The saying ‘Heaven and hell are on earth’ pops into one’s mind on visiting Guru Ram Dass Nagar.

About 10,000-12,000 residents here have been barely eking out an existence after muddy water gushed into their houses amid the recent floods.

Dinesh, a local resident, listed out a roll call of grievances, saying, “The condition of the roads here is very poor. The area is not under the Municipal Corporation. It is about 400 metres away from the MC’s Ward 14. When the Buddha Dariya swelled, causing a breach, water gushed into our homes. There was no respite for over four or five days. Many of us had to move to the nearby Bhammian village. We only returned home once the water started to recede.”

“The area is not a major vote-bank, so no authority bothers to provide us with even basic facilities such as potable water and proper roads. Not a single person in power has even deigned to meet us — not even the MLA or the sarpanch,” rued Budh Sagar, who has been residing in the area for over 25 years.

Dyeing units, dairies add to residents’ woes

In this low-lying area, the dairies and dyeing units further add to the residents’ woes. As all the waste is discharged into the Buddha Nullah, water bodies get contaminated. During the rainy season, the polluted water gets mixed with underground water.

Threat of disease outbreak looms large

Though about 4-5 days back, a team of the Health Department visited the area, they reportedly preferred to stay put at a shop. “Instead of visiting our homes, they just sat at a spot. We were not even aware of their presence. Look at the conditions here… cow dung, stagnant water and huge pits filled with garbage. It can lead to the outbreak of a disease like cholera or dengue,” said Sukhwinder, another resident.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Anju's latest video from Pakistan: Watch Fatima in ‘burka’ enjoy dinner with hubby Nasrullah’s friends

2
Punjab

Punjab BJP delegation meets governor on flood issue, demands compensation for farmers

3
Nation

Govt, opposition in war of words in Lok Sabha over disruption of Jaishankar's statement, House adjourned

4
Trending

Glen Maxwell, wife Vini host Tamil baby shower ceremony; fans hail him for respecting Indian traditions

5
Chandigarh

No metro project for Chandigarh, Lok Sabha told

6
Nation

PM Modi tears into Opposition with 'Corrpution Quit India' call ahead of 2024 general election; says UPA has a new name to hide past sins

7
Haryana

Allegations against Judge Parmar serious: Punjab and Haryana HC

8
Diaspora

UK lawyers’ watchdog opens investigation into false asylum claims

9
Nation

Supreme Court extends ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure till September 15

10
Nation

A black crow moment in Parliament

Don't Miss

View All
In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Top News

India is an indispensable partner for free and open Indo-Pacific: Japanese foreign minister

India is an indispensable partner for free and open Indo-Pacific: Japanese foreign minister

Yoshimasa Hayashi arrived in Delhi on Thursday on a two-day ...

Zero tolerance towards crime against women: Govt in SC on Manipur video

Zero tolerance towards crime against women: Govt in Supreme Court on Manipur video

Submits affidavit | Favours deterrent punishment | Hearing t...

Indian authorities trying to find Hyderabad woman who was found starving on Chicago street

Indian authorities trying to find Hyderabad woman who was found starving on Chicago street

Mother seeks govt help to bring her back to India

Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana’s Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals

Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana's Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals

It is being said that some kind of gas leaked there

PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Semicon India 2023’ event that focuses on semiconductor industry

PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Semicon India 2023’ event that focuses on semiconductor industry

Modi, who has been on a two-day Gujarat visit, is scheduled ...


Cities

View All

Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs

Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs

Morning rain washes away MC’s claims of readiness

Dog menace: Majitha road no exception to problem as MC sleeps

Knotty affair: Cables in historical Mai Bazaar act as dampener for tourists

Regularisation: Over 1K teachers stand to benefit in dist

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Experts raise heritage concerns vis-a-vis city development plans

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Experts raise heritage concerns vis-a-vis city development plans

Mohali: Inter-state racket of arms suppliers busted

3 Chandigarh residents lose Rs 93L to cons offering work-from-home jobs; 9 held

National-level kabaddi player among 2 arrested by Chandigarh Police with 18.6 gm heroin

13 works still pending, Chandigarh Smart City plan faces delays

Delhi to house world’s largest museum ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’

Delhi to house world’s largest museum ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’

Service charge ban: Delhi High Court imposes Rs 2 lakh cost on restaurant bodies

Delhi-NCR saw highest rabies deaths in 2022

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

Looking forward: Make drainage dept officials accountable for funds spent

Jalandhar: Bhogpur man dies in Canada; police launch investigation

Gates installed on busy stretch, residents write to CM, minister

Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana’s Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals

Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana's Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals

863 establishments owe Rs 6.26-cr PF dues, EPFO mulls penal action

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda’s last rites to be held tomorrow

After deluge, affected residents await relief

Monsoon fury: For Shivpuri residents, rain comes with spate of trouble

No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments

No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments

Police suspect hand of person known to victim

Students seek probe into lapsed UGC approval

2-day conference on cybernetics concludes