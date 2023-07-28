No end to residents’ woes in Guru Ram Dass Nagar

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, July 27

The saying ‘Heaven and hell are on earth’ pops into one’s mind on visiting Guru Ram Dass Nagar.

About 10,000-12,000 residents here have been barely eking out an existence after muddy water gushed into their houses amid the recent floods.

Dinesh, a local resident, listed out a roll call of grievances, saying, “The condition of the roads here is very poor. The area is not under the Municipal Corporation. It is about 400 metres away from the MC’s Ward 14. When the Buddha Dariya swelled, causing a breach, water gushed into our homes. There was no respite for over four or five days. Many of us had to move to the nearby Bhammian village. We only returned home once the water started to recede.”

“The area is not a major vote-bank, so no authority bothers to provide us with even basic facilities such as potable water and proper roads. Not a single person in power has even deigned to meet us — not even the MLA or the sarpanch,” rued Budh Sagar, who has been residing in the area for over 25 years.

Dyeing units, dairies add to residents’ woes

In this low-lying area, the dairies and dyeing units further add to the residents’ woes. As all the waste is discharged into the Buddha Nullah, water bodies get contaminated. During the rainy season, the polluted water gets mixed with underground water.

Threat of disease outbreak looms large

Though about 4-5 days back, a team of the Health Department visited the area, they reportedly preferred to stay put at a shop. “Instead of visiting our homes, they just sat at a spot. We were not even aware of their presence. Look at the conditions here… cow dung, stagnant water and huge pits filled with garbage. It can lead to the outbreak of a disease like cholera or dengue,” said Sukhwinder, another resident.