As many as 20 persons, including 17 children, suffered dog-bites in Khanna on Dasehra on Thursday. This happened, even as councilor Hardeep Singh Nannu had called for an aggressive campaign to move stray dogs to animal shelters. Dogs had attacked several residents in Khanna’s Ward 18 about a month ago following which the administration had assured residents of remedial action.

Khanna SDM Dr Baljinder Singh Dhillon claimed that the authorities concerned in the Municipal Council had been advised to take appropriate steps to minimise the threat of stray dogs in the city. Dhillon urged residents to take preventive measures to save their children from potential attacks.

At least 20 residents, including 17 children, were reported injured due to attacks by aggressive dogs at Dasehra Mela Ground on Amloh Road, Gulmohar Nagar, Krishana Nagar, Azad Nagar and in the Sabzi Mandi area on Thursday.

Lucky (6), Nina (8), Sunita (1.5), Kartik (9), Kanayia (1), Ranvir (10), Ganga (12), Hardik (12), Jasmit (10), Revan (9), Prabhjot (5), Keshav (3), Dev (10), Ajay (24), Gita (47), Paramjit (41), Parminder (51) and Manisha (19) were among those who were bitten.

Maigy, a native of Rajasthan, said she was at the Dasehra Mela Ground when an aggressive dog attacked her son, Lucky, who was rescued by visitors.

SMO Dr Maninder Bhasin acknowledged that several victims of dog-bites were treated and given vaccination. Residents have urged the administration to undertake necessary steps to prevent such incidents from taking place.