No faith in govt, will continue to fight, say farmers

Ludhiana, June 10

The monthly meeting of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) was held here today under the presidentship of Harinder Singh Lakhowal.

Addressing the meeting, HS Lakhowal said farmers had given their verdict to the BJP and Narendra Modi was the reason that the party was not able to secure even a single seat in Punjab.

“Modi had a dream of winning 400 seats, and it has been shattered so badly that he is now forming government with the help of other parties. The Vidhan Sabha elections are due in some states in the coming months, and we will continue to boycott BJP there as well,” said Avtar Singh, a patron.

Further, Avtar commented on Ravneet Singh Bittu being inducted in the new Modi cabinet. He questioned how Bittu can be of any help for the farmers, since the government itself is dependent on other parties. “We don’t have any faith in the government and will continue to fight for our rights,” he said.

Furthermore, Parminder Singh, member of the union, said Kangana Ranaut has been known for speaking against farmers. He added that she has been given due reward by ‘Punjab’s daughter’, Kulwinder Kaur at the Chandigarh airport. “We stand with Kulwinder Kaur and justify the step taken by her,” he said.

Lakhowal added that the Aam Aadmi Party, which was claiming to win 13 seats from Punjab, has also been taught a lesson. “The paddy season is about to begin, still farmers have not received canal water at many places. The government should ensure uninterrupted power supply during the paddy season for irrigation of fields,” he said.

