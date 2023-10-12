No farm fire for past two days, Ludhiana better than 10 districts

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 11

In what appears to be the impact of the sustained campaign being run against the menace, no farm fire has been reported in Ludhiana district for the past two days, the administration has confirmed.

The last incident of stubble burning was reported in the district on Monday.

With this, a total of nine active fire events have been recorded in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, during the current Kharif (paddy harvesting) season since September 15.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik on Wednesday said the situation in Ludhiana was so far much better than the previous years and that prevailing in other districts in the state.

She disclosed that the district administration had been running a comprehensive drive to aware, educate and prevent the farmers from burning the paddy residue.

“We have been providing all possible help in the shape of machinery and all other assistance to the peasants for scientific management of the crop residue,” Surabhi said.

The DC, who has been personally spearheading the anti-stubble burning campaign, revealed that the field staff had fanned out to the fields across the district to check the pollution caused by the farm fires.

“Our focus is on awareness and education but the habitual offenders, who would refuse to budge and indulge in stubble burning, would be taken to task as per the relevant law provisions,” she asserted.

Meanwhile, the satellite data captured by the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), a copy of which is with The Tribune, revealed that as many as 1,037 active fire events had been recorded in the state so far.

While Amritsar continues to remain the worst-hit district with the maximum of 568 farm fires reported during the current Kharif season, three districts have not yet recorded even a single case of stubble burning.

Among other districts, Tarn Taran had registered 155 farm fires, followed by Patiala 80, Kapurthala 61, Mohali 38, Sangrur 32, Ferozepur 25, Jalandhar 16, Fatehgarh Sahib 11, Gurdaspur 10, Ludhiana 9, Faridkot 8, Mansa and Barnala 6 each, Fazilka 3, Hoshiarpur, Moga and Nawanshahr 2 each, and Ropar had recorded only a single case so far.

Bathinda, Pathankot, and Muktsar had remained the safest districts with no case of farm fire reported in their districts as yet. Ludhiana has ranked 13th district in terms of farm fires so far. While 12 other districts, mainly smaller ones, have reported less than 9 stubble burning cases that had been reported in Ludhiana as yet, ten other districts have recorded much more active fire events during the current paddy harvesting season.