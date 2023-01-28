No fee till next order

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 27

After the district administration terminated the contract of the multi-level parking lot at the District Administrative Complex (DAC), the parking of vehicles has been made free of cost till further orders. MLA Gurpreet Gogi addressed a press conference in this regard on Friday.

Gogi said he had been getting complaints of overcharging at the lot and now, the private contractor accused of violating various norms had been shown the door. Notably, a personal assistant of the MLA had got an FIR registered against the contractor and his three employees on January 23 for overcharging.

The contractor was also accused of not depositing contract installments by the fifth day of every month as per agreement. He had allegedly failed to submit GST and electricity bill receipts to the administration. Also, manual parking fee slips were being issued instead of using e-machines.

MLA Gogi said the administration had cancelled contract and blacklisted the contractor.

“Now, no parking fees would be charged till the next order. I would request the administration to hire a government agency or deploy its staff to handle this parking lot in the future,” he said.

“Surprise checking would also be done at other parking lots in the Ludhiana (West) constituency. If it is found that overcharging is being done at any lot, I will get an FIR registered against the erring contractor,” he added.