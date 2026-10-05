No free pass for anyone, must act against all violations in Ludhiana

Enforce laws uniformly

Green belts and parks are meant to provide clean air and open spaces for city residents, and ensure ecological balance. However, illegal constructions—public, commercial or religious—have encroached upon the vital spaces, reducing greenery and restricting public access. Authorities must enforce building and land-use laws uniformly without making any exceptions whatsoever. Any action should follow due legal process, with adequate notice and compliance with applicable regulations. Similarly, unauthorised boundary walls constructed in violation of bylaws—that permit a maximum height of six feet—should also get immediate attention. Such violations undermine urban planning and embolden others to ignore civic rules. The Municipal Corporation (MC) should initiate appropriate proceedings against all illegal constructions and similar violations in accordance with the law. Consistent enforcement will help preserve green spaces, ensure fairness before the law, improve the city’s environment and strengthen public confidence in civic governance.

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Novin Christopher

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Handle religious matters sensitively

Green belts and parks play a vital role in maintaining environmental balance, improving air quality and providing open spaces for residents. However, unauthorised constructions and encroachments in such areas have become a cause for concern. The authorities must ensure that green spaces are. It can be done protected through strict enforcement of environmental and land-use regulations. Illegal commercial establishments and unauthorised structures should be identified and appropriate legal action must be taken against them. At the same time, religious sentiments and public interests should be handled with sensitivity. Any action against existing structures must follow due legal procedures and ensure fairness and transparency. Urban development should not come at the cost of environmental sustainability. The administration must strengthen monitoring, prevent fresh encroachments and encourage public participation in protecting green spaces. Safeguarding green belts is a collective responsibility that requires effective governance, public cooperation and a commitment to a healthier and greener future.

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Lakhvinder Singh

Serve notices before taking any action

Illegal constructions in green belts and parks should be removed systematically, lawfully and peacefully. Before taking action, authorities must verify land records, ownership and permissions, and serve proper notice on those affected. The removal process should be carefully planned and carried out in phases to minimise public inconvenience, traffic disruptions and loss of livelihood. Public, commercial and religious structures should be treated equally under the law while respecting religious sentiments and human dignity. Wherever legally possible, alternative arrangements should be considered for essential public services and affected activities. The main objective should be to protect green spaces, restore public land, uphold the rule of law and prevent future encroachments, all while ensuring minimum disturbance to the public.

Khushdeep Kaur

Conduct survey to identify violations

Illegal construction in the city’s green belts and parks has become a serious concern. The spaces are essential for maintaining a healthy environment, providing recreational areas and improving the quality of life for citizens. Authorities should enforce building regulations strictly and take action against unauthorised structures, regardless of whether they are public, commercial or religious. However, such action must follow the law, with proper notices and procedures to ensure fairness. Existing illegal structures should be identified through transparent surveys and encroachments should be removed in a planned manner. At the same time, authorities must provide reasonable alternatives, wherever necessary, and prevent fresh encroachments through regular monitoring. Strict enforcement, public cooperation and administrative accountability can help preserve the city’s valuable green spaces for future generations.

Samreet Kaur

Public, green spaces shrinking across city

Illegal constructions in green belts and parks are continuously shrinking precious public spaces. Encroachments by commercial, public and religious structures violate rules, harm the environment and reduce areas meant for recreation. Authorities must enforce land-use regulations fairly and consistently, regardless of the nature or purpose of the structure. Where violations are legally established, removal should follow due process, proper notices and rehabilitation measures, wherever needed. At the same time, genuine public needs should be addressed through planned alternatives. Protecting green spaces requires strict enforcement, transparent action and long-term urban planning. City’s parks belong to the community and must be protected.

Harleen Kaur

Forcible demolitions risk public anger

Preservation of parks and green belts from unauthorised construction is vital for the quality of urban life. The green spaces serve as the lungs of urban areas. Such spaces reduce pollution and provide clean air to the people. However, forcible demolition of established commercial, public or religious buildings can lead to public anger and confrontation with the community. The MC needs to handle the delicate issue sensibly instead of adopting an aggressive approach. The authorities need to adopt strong zero-tolerance policies towards unauthorised construction. They should provide proper relocation or alternative land to the buildings before demolishing them. The approach can help preserve green cover without disturbing social harmony.

Simranjeet Kaur

strict, consistent enforcement needed

The authorities should prioritise strict and consistent enforcement of the Master Plan and the law, including the removal of unauthorised structures. To ensure the enforcement is sustainable, fair and minimises social friction, authorities must implement a stay on any new construction and ensure enforcement of the ban on unauthorised commercial activity and parking in these zones. A digital inventory with mapping of all green belts and parks must be published and accessible to the public. Enforcement must begin against clear and non-sensitive violations before addressing complex cases. The authorities must remove commercial stalls, excess concrete and unauthorised sheds from green areas. They should restore soil, plant trees and grass, and install bollards or fencing to prevent vehicle access. Time-bound notices, public hearings, and court-supervised timelines must be adhered to while taking action. Wherever necessary, relocation or temporary alternatives must be arranged before demolition to avoid public backlash and service gaps.

Mohammad Saleem Farooqui

Rule of law must prevail

The authorities must act strictly against any illegal construction in parks and green belts, be it public, commercial or religious. The city is already struggling for clean air and open spaces. Every park taken over in the name of a shop, a hall or a religious place is a permanent loss for the public. Sentiments matter, but green belts are not for buildings. If we allow one, we allow all. The law should be equal. If needed, relocate any useful structures. But the parks must be freed. A city that can’t protect its lungs can’t plan its future.

Tanveer Singh Shergill

Faith mustn’t shield illegal activities

The MC, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) and the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) have been accused of illegal constructions, including vending zones, parking, mohalla clinics, libraries, offices, scrapyards and Verka booths, in green spaces. The civic bodies often justify such structures as public conveniences or utility needs that cater to people’s daily needs. Environmental activists, however, argue such diversions can harm drainage systems, reduce shade, restrict public access and normalise exceptions once considered temporary. Demolishing places of worship or those ensuring livelihood can trigger strong community resistance and lead to law-and-order challenges. However, no religious faith should shield illegal activities. Authorities need to be more transparent and accountable to the public. Regular audits and strict action against corrupt officials can help curb the issue. Civic bodies need to be empowered and given more autonomy so they can take decisions without political interference.

RS Sembhi

Cutting trees must attract hefty fines

Green belts are more important than the built-up parts of any city. These spaces serve as the lungs of our cities, provide oxygen and are home to birds. They also cool the environment. However, the greed for more built-up areas has led to illegal constructions in green spaces. It is necessary to strictly enforce laws against construction and commercial activities in green belts. There should be no provision for regularisation or compounding of such structures. The existing encroachments on green belts should be cleared and all illegal structures demolished. More saplings must be planted in the green belts. People must not dispose of garbage in green areas. Cutting or damaging trees should attract severe penalties.

Ravinder Mittal

Necessary for environmental health

Preserving green belts and parks is vital for a city’s long-term environmental health, climate resilience and public well-being. The authorities must prioritise strict enforcement against encroachments. Allowing illegal structures to stand compromises vital green spaces, disrupts urban planning guidelines and sets a dangerous precedent that encourages further lawbreaking. However, a rigid approach can cause significant friction from the community when dealing with established public, commercial or religious structures that people rely on. Though environmental enforcement is non-negotiable, it should be executed with careful planning and empathy. The administration should implement a structured relocation strategy for essential public facilities and historic structures, ensuring alternative spaces are allocated. Ultimately, protecting ecological heritage is crucial for survival. Upholding the rule of law while offering fair transition can ensure our cities remain sustainable as well as socially harmonious.

Amritpal Kaur

Increase monitoring to stop encroachment

Illegal construction in green belts and parks is a serious issue because these areas are important for the environment and public health. Authorities should strictly enforce laws against such constructions. Existing illegal structures should be removed if they occupy public or green spaces. However, proper verification and legal procedures should be followed before taking any action. Public, commercial and religious structures should be treated fairly under the same rules. Strict monitoring can prevent further encroachments, and protect parks and green belts for future generations. Citizens should also cooperate with the authorities and report illegal constructions. Protecting green spaces is a shared responsibility of the government and the public.

Gursimran Kaur Dasdhol

Admn negligence makes matters worse

Illegal constructions and encroachment are not new in the city. With the city expanding continuously, monitoring such incidents becomes an arduous task. Administrative negligence has further aggravated the problem. Such violations can be prevented through strict enforcement, timely removal of illegal structures and regular monitoring. However, action should be taken only after proper verification and due legal process, irrespective of whether the structure is public, commercial or religious. Where violations are established, authorities should remove illegal structures. Proper checks, accountability and consistent enforcement are essential to prevent future encroachments. It will protect public spaces and green belts, and ensure orderly development.

Sarabjot Singh

Don’t make any exceptions

Parks and green belts are slowly disappearing. These are the lungs of our city and if we allow illegal construction—whether it is a shop, a house or a religious structure—we are stealing open spaces from our children. The authorities must enforce the law strictly and there should be no exception. However, demolition alone is not the solution. The administration should first issue proper notices, conduct a survey and offer alternative spaces wherever possible for public utilities. For religious structures, community leaders should be taken into confidence and relocation should be done respectfully. If we do not act now, there will be no parks left to save. The law has to be equal for all, but enforcement must be firm and humane at the same time.

Nimran Kaur

Be considerate of public interests

Authorities should prioritise the protection of green belts and public parks because these areas are important for environmental balance, public health, recreation and the overall quality of life. However, enforcement should be carried out fairly, transparently, and according to the law. Existing public, commercial and religious structures should not be treated differently simply because of their purpose. Each structure should be examined based on land ownership, permissions, rules and environmental regulations. Authorities should take appropriate legal action if a construction is illegal with due process. The approach can protect green spaces while reducing unnecessary disruption to residents and communities. The objective should be consistent enforcement, environmental protection and lawful urban development, rather than targeting any particular group or institution. At the same time, legitimate community needs should be considered by providing alternative spaces, wherever appropriate. The goal should be to protect green areas while ensuring enforcement is consistent and respectful.

Anmol Singh Khalsa

Must take impartial action

Protecting a city’s green spaces is not merely an administrative duty, it is our responsibility towards the future generations. The authorities should take firm and impartial action against unauthorised constructions in parks and green belts, ensuring no individual or institution receives special treatment. Parks are the lungs of urban life and offer fresh air, natural beauty and peaceful places for recreation. Their gradual disappearance can damage both environmental balance and public health. Before removing illegal structures, officials should verify land records, examine permissions and follow established legal procedures. Those affected must receive proper notices and an opportunity to present their case. Regular monitoring, strict penalties and public cooperation can discourage future encroachments. The authorities must also restore the land by planting trees and developing accessible green areas. True urban progress means creating a city where infrastructure grows without sacrificing nature, fairness or the quality of life of its residents.

Sehajpreet Kaur

Allow legalising age-old buildings

Yes, authorities should strictly enforce laws against illegal construction in green belts and parks because these areas are important for public recreation, greenery and environmental protection. However, enforcement should be fair and follow proper legal procedures. Before removing any existing public, commercial or religious structure, authorities should verify its legal status, issue proper notice wherever required and consider the rights of affected people. If the constructions have existed for a long time, they should get time for legalisation. At the same time, authorities should act transparently and consistently so that rules are applied equally to everyone. Enforcing zero tolerance across all illegal structures, except religious space, ensures public accountability, protects essential natural buffers and prioritises long-term sustainable development.

Bakshish Singh

Consider relocation wherever possible

A city is not made beautiful only by tall buildings, wide roads and shopping complexes. Its parks, green belts and open spaces are equally important. They provide fresh air, reduce pollution and give people a place to relax. However, illegal constructions are occupying such spaces. Though the authorities should strictly enforce laws, the process must be fair and transparent. Before removing any structure, its legal status should be verified and the people concerned be given notice and an opportunity to present their documents. If relocation is legally possible, it may also be considered. At the same time, long-standing illegal occupation can’t be justified merely because people have become dependent on it. Green spaces are public assets and once they are lost, restoring them becomes extremely difficult. Development is necessary, but it should not come at the cost of the environment.

Harsharan Kaur

Must explore alternative options

Green belts and parks are essential to reduce pollution and ensure clean air. Stopping illegal construction is necessary to maintain the rule of law. The law must be equal, whether a building is religious, commercial or public. Demolishing religious or public structures can hurt people’s sentiments and disrupt peace, which can lead to various disputes. Instead of immediate demolition, alternative solutions should be explored, such as creating new parks or relocating the structures. It will help maintain environmental balance and preserve brotherhood and peace in the society.

Arshleen Kaur

Approve structures needed by people

The government should not just rush to tear down buildings as it can cause major protests or destroy people’s businesses. Instead, existing buildings that help the public should be legally approved or adjusted. It is true that parks and trees are important for clean air, stopping floods and keeping us healthy, and the city must stop any new illegal construction. However, for buildings that are already there—like schools or places of worship—the government should help move them to a legal area instead of just destroying them. It protects nature without hurting the local community.

Harleen Kaur

Take Action within bounds of law

Authorities should strictly enforce laws against illegal construction in the city’s green belts and parks. The open spaces are essential for maintaining a healthy environment as they provide fresh air, reduce pollution, support greenery and give citizens safe places for recreation. Unauthorised construction reduces the valuable spaces, and affects the environment and quality of life. However, removal of existing public, commercial or religious structures should be carried out according to the law. Authorities must first verify the legal status of each structure and provide proper notice to the people concerned before taking any action. If a structure is found to be illegal, appropriate steps should be taken without discrimination. At the same time, regular inspections and strict monitoring should be ensured to prevent fresh encroachments. The government must ensure development doesn’t come at the cost of public spaces. A balanced approach can protect both the environment and the legitimate interests of residents.

Mehakpreet Kaur

Need to punish erring officials

The city’s green belts are crucial for our health and fresh air. Authorities should clear all illegal constructions from them. Commercial shops built illegally should be removed immediately without any excuse. For old religious or public structures, the administration should be careful and shift them to another legal place peacefully. The law must be equally implemented for everyone. The officials who allowed these illegal constructions should also be punished. For the future, the city needs regular checking and digital monitoring so that no new encroachment starts.

Parmeet Kaur

Residents must join hands to stop menace

Authorities should take concrete steps to stop unlawful constructions because it destroys green areas and parks. Officials should arrest those who construct illegal buildings. Residents can also form groups to stop illegal construction, be it public, commercial or religious buildings. Green belts are for recreation and offer environmental benefits.

Gagandeep Kaur