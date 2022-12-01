No fresh case of corona virus in Ludhiana dist

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 30

No fresh case of Covid-19 was confirmed here on Wednesday. According to the office of Civil Surgeon Ludhiana, a total of 1,13,626 positive cases of the virus were reported to date in the district.

The virus has claimed the lives of 3,018 patients so far. There were four active cases in the district today and all patients were in home isolation.

Samples 40,37,604

Positive 1,13,626

Active 4

Difference --

Deaths 3,018