No fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, March 30
No fresh case of Covid-19 has been reported from the district on Wednesday. All pending samples
tested negative for the virus, according to the Health Department.
Civil Surgeon Dr SP Singh said a total of 1,09,778 positive cases from Ludhiana and 14,740 belonging to other districts or states have been confirmed here till date.
A total of 2,279 patients from Ludhiana and 1,125 from other districts or states have died of the virus here till date, Dr SP Singh said.
There were 10 active cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday. Of them, nine were under home isolation.
