No fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, April 3
No fresh Covid cases and no death due to the disease was reported in the district today.
A total of 1,09,784 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,279 persons from the district havesuccumbed to the disease till now.
The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.92 per cent today. There were nine active cases in the district and eight patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.
At present one Covid patient is admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana.
Till date, a total of 34,31,137 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 33,06,611 were found negative.
Samples of 2,410 suspected Covid patients were taken today and sent for testing. The results of the samples are expected to come shortly.
