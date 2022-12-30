No fresh case of virus in dist

Ludhiana, December 29
No fresh case of Covid has been reported from the district on Thursday.
According to the Health Department authorities, a total of 1,13,631 positive cases of Covid have been reported from the district so far. — TNS
