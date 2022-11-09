No fresh case of virus in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, November 8
No fresh case of Covid-19 has been reported from the district on Tuesday.
The Health Department has confirmed a total of 1,13,610 positive cases from the district and 15,300 from other districts or states. The virus has claimed the lives of 3,018 patients in Ludhiana and 1,141 patients from other districts or states to date. Active cases declined to four in the district today. — TNS
COVID-19 figures
Samples 40,32,291
Positive 1,13,610
Active 4
2
Deaths 3,018
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president
Polls 104 votes against Bibi Jagir Kaur’s 42
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...