No fresh case of virus in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, November 8

No fresh case of Covid-19 has been reported from the district on Tuesday.

The Health Department has confirmed a total of 1,13,610 positive cases from the district and 15,300 from other districts or states. The virus has claimed the lives of 3,018 patients in Ludhiana and 1,141 patients from other districts or states to date. Active cases declined to four in the district today. — TNS

COVID-19 figures

Samples 40,32,291

Positive 1,13,610

Active 4

2

Deaths 3,018