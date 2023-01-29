No fresh case of virus in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 28

No fresh case of Covid-19 was reported from the district on Saturday too.

Covid Figures Samples 40,66,412 Positive 1,13,637 Death 3,018

The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab, has confirmed a total number of 1,13,637 positive cases and 3,018 deaths due to the virus in district so far.